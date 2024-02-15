Immobile spot-on as Lazio edge out 10-man Bayern

The tempo gradually dropped, Bayern struggled with the disciplined Italian back line and had to wait until the 40th minute to threaten again when Musiala fired over the bar from close range.

Lazio should have taken the lead two minutes after the restart when Isaksen only had Neuer to beat but the keeper stood his ground to block his shot.

The Dane won a penalty when Immobile passed to Isaksen in the box and Upamecano arrived late and stepped on his ankle.

Immobile kept his cool and sent Neuer the wrong way to give Maurizio Sarri's team the advantage going into the return leg in Munich on Mar 5.

"We worked and prepared for this match to have a say in it," said Immobile. "I was convinced that the team would put everything out there.

"We had some opportunities and we had to be good at exploiting them ahead of the return match and we did just that."