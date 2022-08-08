De Jong hopes to stay and Barca want him, says Laporta

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong sees his future at the LaLiga side despite exit reports and the club want him to remain at the Nou Camp, president Joan Laporta said on Sunday.

The Dutch international has been linked with a Premier League move in the current transfer window, with British media reporting that Manchester United were willing to pay 70 million euros ($71.27 million) for the 25-year-old.

"He is a Barca player of great quality and we want him to stay," Laporta told reporters ahead of the Joan Gamper Trophy final.

"With him and his team mates, we have a very strong midfield. He has offers but we want him to stay and he wants to stay too."