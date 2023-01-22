Teen Ferguson scores late for Brighton in 2-2 draw with Leicester

Teenage striker Evan Ferguson came to the rescue for Brighton & Hove Albion by netting a late equaliser to give his side a 2-2 draw against Leicester City in a pulsating Premier League clash on Saturday.

With his side firmly in the hunt for European football next season and Leicester seeking to snap a run of four straight defeats in the Premier League, substitute Ferguson headed home in the 88th minute to give the visitors a share of the spoils.

Japanese midfielder Kaoru Mitoma broke the deadlock for Brighton in the 27th minute with the kind of goal that is fast becoming his trademark, cutting in from the left and unleashing an unstoppable right-foot shot into the top corner.