    Iraqi player gets two-year ban for 'trying to attack referee'

    A member of the club's administrative board also received a two-year ban after he pushed the referee and directed "harsh and obscene words" to the refereeing staff

    Reuters
    Published : 13 April 2023, 11:17 AM
    Updated : 13 April 2023, 11:17 AM

    Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya midfielder Ibrahim Bayesh has been suspended for two years for trying to attack a referee after being sent off in a game on Sunday, the Iraqi Football Association said.

    Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya lost 3-2 to Al-Kahraba after a last-gasp goal, to drop to second place in the league.

    "Ibrahim Bayesh mocked the referee as he was shown a second yellow card, and after that a red card, as a result (the player) ran towards the referee and tried to attack him, and he threatened and insulted the referee," Iraq's federation said in a statement on Wednesday.

    Hammadi Ahmed, a member of the club's administrative board, also received a two-year ban after he pushed the referee and directed "harsh and obscene words" to the refereeing staff, the federation added.

    Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya will have to play three home matches without fans and were ordered to pay a fine of 10 million Iraqi dinars ($7,637.79) after their fans rioted after the game.

    The club will also have to pay for repairs to the Al-Shaab Stadium after it was damaged during the riot.

