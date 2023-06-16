Brazil forward Vinicius Jr to lead new anti-racism committee: FIFA

"I asked Vinicius to lead this group of players that will present stricter punishments against racism that will later be implemented by all football authorities around the world.

"We need to hear the players and what they need to work in a safer environment. We are very serious about it.

"We will implement very blunt and strong punishments to end once and for all with the problem of racism in football. We can't tolerate racism anymore. As president of FIFA, I feel I needed to talk personally with Vinicius about it."

COMBAT RACISM

LaLiga and the Spanish FA (RFEF), the country's top football authorities, are under pressure to do more to combat racism after Vinicius received support from across the world following the abuse he suffered in Valencia.

"I'm overwhelmed and thankful for the huge support I received from everywhere," Vinicius said in a short statement after Brazil's training session.

"It gives me even more strength to keep fighting against racism so black kids that come after me, who maybe don't have the strength and resiliency that I have, don't need to endure the abuse I suffered.

"Infantino came today to show his support and asked me for advice on which players I think should be on the committee FIFA is creating. I think it's important and necessary, I embrace it."