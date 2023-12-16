Ten Hag says he is not concerned about job despite pressure

United were thrashed 7-0 last season at Anfield, but Ten Hag insisted his team would put up more of a fight this time round.

"We take that in our memory, but also have to learn from it and on Sunday we can prove (we have done) that," he said. "I think everyone is highly motivated when they go to Anfield. It is a great place to go. We know it is going to be tough, but I think every top footballer wants to thrive in that challenge."

Much of the disappointment around Tuesday's loss to Bayern was their lack of chances. United had one shot on target, and virtually no chances were created for Rasmus Hojlund who scored five goals in their Champions League campaign but has zero in the league this season.

"He has scored in the highest level -- in the Champions League he has five goals, which is a massive performance from a young player, "Ten Hag said of the 20-year-old Dane.

"There are not so many young players who can do that. He has the potential, we recognise that and I am sure he will get there. He will score in the Premier League. I can see how he is doing it in the training."