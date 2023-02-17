Too late to sanction Barca over ex-refereeing official payments: LaLiga president

LaLiga President Javier Tebas said it would be too late for the league to sanction Barcelona over payments made to a company owned by a high-ranking official of Spain's refereeing body, though it may be possible on a "criminal level".

Spanish radio Cadena SER said on Wednesday that Barcelona made the payments between 2016 and 2018 to a company of Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who was at the time vice-president of a refereeing committee of the Spanish football association.

Spanish prosecutors said they are investigating around 1.4 million euros ($1.49 million) in payments made by Barcelona.