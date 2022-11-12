Focus should be on football at Qatar World Cup, says Brazil FA

Brazil's football ruling body (CBF) has backed FIFA's message of focusing on the football at the World Cup in Qatar, a week after several European nations urged FIFA to take action to improve the rights of migrant workers in the host country.

The statement from the record five-time champions follows that of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), who said "disagreements and fights" should "take a back seat" when the tournament kicks off on Nov. 20.

Qatar has come under intense pressure over its treatment of foreign workers, restrictive social laws and LGBTIQ rights, leading to many teams participating raising concerns, although the country has denied claims that workers were exploited.