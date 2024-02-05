Inter extend Serie A lead with win over Juve in top-of-the-table clash

"There are still four intense months to go with many games, we have to continue like this," he told DAZN.

"However, it is only one step in a long journey. Juve and Milan will not give up."

Inter were aggressive from the outset at a lively San Siro as they went in search of their sixth consecutive victory to continue their perfect start to the year.

"The way we prepared, played and controlled the game, we are very happy. The fans pushed us on from the warm-up to the final whistle and beyond," Inzaghi said.

"We earned a victory, an important and fully deserved win that we wanted with the whole squad."

Marcus Thuram nearly gave Inter the lead around the 30-minute mark as he received a cross from Federico Dimarco inside the box, but Juve defender Gleison Bremer thwarted him with a well-timed sliding tackle.

Inter continued to apply pressure in the second half with Hakan Calhanoglu hitting a dipping volley against the upright just before the hour mark.

Only alert goalkeeping from Juve's Wojciech Szczesny prevented the hosts from doubling their lead as he made several crucial saves to deny clear goal-scoring opportunities.