I'll have to live with penalty miss, says Kane

"I'm not someone who thinks too much about it, I prepare the same whether I get one penalty or two penalties in a game," Kane told the BBC about facing his Tottenham Hotspur team mate Hugo Lloris from the spot for the second time.

"I can't fault my preparation or the detail before the game, it didn't feel any different. I felt confident taking it but didn't execute it the way I wanted to.

"Of course it's something I will have to live with and take on the chin. But all we can do is be proud of each other and know that the team is in a really good place for the future."

Kane's miss will be added to some infamous England penalty failures at major tournaments with the likes of Southgate, Chris Waddle and Stuart Pearce all haunted by them, although theirs all happened in penalty shoot-outs rather than in regular play.

"As you'd expect he's very, very low, but he has nothing to reproach himself for," Southgate said of Kane. "We're in a position we are as a team because of his leadership and goals."