    বাংলা

    Former world 100m champion Bowie dies aged 32

    The American was crowned world champion in 2017 and won three Olympic medals at the Rio Games in 2016

    Reuters
    Published : 3 May 2023, 03:25 PM
    Updated : 3 May 2023, 03:25 PM

    Former 100 metres world champion Tori Bowie has died at the age of 32, her management company said on Wednesday.

    The American was crowned world champion in 2017 and won three Olympic medals at the Rio Games in 2016.

    "We're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," Icon Management said in a statement on Twitter.

    "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion... a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

    Bowie finished second in the 100m in Rio behind Jamaica's Elaine Thompson before winning the world championships in London a year later, finishing less than a hundredth of a second ahead of the Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

    Olympic medallist Calvin Davis has died at the age of 51, the sport's governing body World Athletics said in a statement on Wednesday.

    Davis won bronze in the 400 metres hurdles at the 1996 Games in Atlanta and was part of the US team that won 4x400m relay gold at the 1995 World Indoor Championships in Barcelona.

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - West Ham United v Liverpool - London Stadium, London, Britain - April 26, 2023 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after the match
    Klopp wary of Spurs threat
    Spurs are fifth in the league standings with 54 points but seventh-placed Liverpool can overtake them with a win at Anfield
    Football - FA Cup - Semi Final - Manchester City v Sheffield United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 22, 2023 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledges fans after the match
    Guardiola issues rallying cry as City host Arsenal in 'final'
    Guardiola, who previously criticised their supporters for failing to get behind the team, said fans were "silent for 45 minutes" after a comeback victory against Spur in January
    Football - FA Cup - Semi Final - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - Apr 23, 2023. Manchester United players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout.
    United reach FA Cup final after victory over Brighton
    The quality of the penalties in a torrential downpour was superb with United finding the net with all seven of their spotkicks
    Premier League - Arsenal v Southampton - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 21, 2023 Southampton manager Ruben Selles reacts REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
    Two points dropped says Selles after Arsenal thriller
    Victory would have lifted them off the foot of the table and taken them to within a point of the safety zone

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury