Attack is Norway's best medicine in World Cup, says coach Riise

Norway must attack Switzerland and seize the initiative if they are to claim their first victory at the Women's World Cup, after failing to live up to their potential in a shock loss to New Zealand, coach Hege Riise said on Monday.

New Zealand upset Norway in the tournament opener where the European side were overwhelming favourites against the co-hosts, who had never before won a World Cup match in 15 attempts.

The defeat left the Scandinavian side third in the group and Riise promised that group toppers Switzerland would face a "different Norway" on Tuesday compared with the disjointed team in the opener.

"We know Switzerland will be a tough game for us. Our focus is to give a better performance and realise our actual potential, which we didn't show last time," Riise told reporters.