Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 03, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Haaland shines with two goals as Manchester City beat Bournemouth

The big Norwegian strikes twice on the break in the first half at Etihad Stadium

Haaland shines as Man City beat Bournemouth
Premier League - Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - Nov 2, 2025 Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters

Published : 03 Nov 2025, 01:20 AM

Updated : 03 Nov 2025, 01:20 AM

Related Stories
Bayern crush Leverkusen to stretch record winning run
Bayern crush Leverkusen to stretch record winning run
Kane Williamson retires from T20 internationals
Kane Williamson retires from T20 internationals
Chelsea win as Pedro ends goal drought
Chelsea win as Pedro ends goal drought
Swiatek swats aside Keys for winning start at WTA Finals
Swiatek swats aside Keys for winning start at WTA Finals
Read More
China extends visa-free policy to end-2026
China extends visa-free policy to end-2026
SC appeal seeks full repeal of Fifteenth Amendment
SC appeal seeks full repeal of Fifteenth Amendment
Patwary faces defamation suit by Jubo Dal leader
Patwary faces defamation suit by Jubo Dal leader
Asia's factories stumble as US tariffs hit order books
Asia's factories stumble as US tariffs hit order books
Read More
Opinion

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world
Read More