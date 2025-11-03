Haaland shines with two goals as Manchester City beat Bournemouth

Erling Haaland delivered another masterclass in ruthless finishing with two goals on Sunday as Manchester City beat high-flying Bournemouth 3-1 and climbed into second place in the Premier League.

The big Norwegian struck twice on the break in the first half at Etihad Stadium, moving Pep Guardiola’s side six points behind leaders Arsenal with 19 points, while Bournemouth fell to fourth in the table on 18 points.

Haaland, who tops the Premier League scoring chart with 13 goals in 10 games, broke the deadlock in the 17th minute, heading the ball forward from just past the halfway line and then barrelling down on goal before coolly slotting home past Djordje Petrovic.

Bournemouth hit back through Tyler Adams, who stabbed the ball in from a corner in the 25th minute. But the visitors were not level for long as Haaland restored City’s lead eight minutes later, beating the Bournemtouh defence before going around Petrovic to slot home from a tight angle. Nico O'Reilly struck from just inside the box to add a third for City in the 60th minute.