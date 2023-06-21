Haaland double fires Norway to 3-1 win over Cyprus

Norway's Erling Haaland scored twice in the second half as they cruised to a 3-1 win over Cyprus on Tuesday to get their Euro 2024 Group A campaign back on track after a shock 2-1 home defeat to Scotland in their previous game.

The win lifts the Norwegians to third in the five-team group on four points from four matches, behind second-placed Georgia on goal difference while Scotland, who are hosting Georgia on Tuesday, top the group with nine points from three games.

Norway broke the deadlock in the 12th minute as Alexander Sorloth's cross from the right flew just over Haaland's but dropped perfectly for Ola Solbakken to blast home his first international goal.