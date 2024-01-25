    বাংলা

    Salah will '100%' return for AFCON final if he recovers: Klopp

    The 31-year-old winger returned to England for treatment after picking up a hamstring injury in Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana last week

    Turaj Ahmad
    Published : 25 Jan 2024, 05:28 AM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2024, 05:28 AM

    Mohamed Salah will definitely return to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) if he recovers in time from injury and Egypt reach the final, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said.

    The 31-year-old winger returned to England for treatment after picking up a hamstring injury in Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana last week.

    Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has said Salah is expected to return to action in three to four weeks if there are no setbacks in his recovery.

    The AFCON final is on Feb 11.

    "Egypt and Liverpool both have the same interest, we want Mo Salah fit as soon as possible," Klopp told beIN SPORTS after his side reached the finals of the League Cup by beating Fulham on Wednesday.

    "If he stays in Africa and they can't do the proper treatment, it will just delay everything, especially for Egypt if they go through the tournament.

    "We bring him here not because we want to take him away from Egypt but just to offer the best medical treatment.

    "It's all agreed. If Salah is fit and Egypt go to the final, it was always clear, he goes back, 100%. Mo wants that, we want that."

    Record seven-times champions Egypt finished second in Group B with three points following three successive 2-2 draws. They play the Democratic Republic of Congo in the last 16 on Sunday.

    Klopp also hit out at criticism of Salah's decision to return to Merseyside for treatment, with some pundits and former players saying that as captain he should have remained with the Egypt squad.

    "If somebody questions the loyalty of Mo Salah they should ask themselves if their loyalty is right, because Mo Salah is definitely the most loyal Egyptian I've met in my life," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group B - Egypt v Ghana - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Jan 18, 2024 Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action with Ghana's Gideon Mensah.
    Egypt's Salah to miss two Nations Cup games
    He suffered a hamstring muscle strain during Thursday's 2-2 draw with Ghana, the Egyptian Football Association said
    Football - International Friendly - Egypt v Tanzania - Cairo Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - January 7, 2024 Egypt's Mohamed Salah reacts REUTERS
    Salah to miss two Nations Cup games due to hamstring strain
    The Liverpool star pulled up with a hamstring strain before halftime in Egypt's Group B game against Ghana
    Premier League - Liverpool v Arsenal - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 23, 2023 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
    Salah leads Egypt at African Cup of Nations
    Egypt compete in Group B at the tournament in the Ivory Coast, starting their campaign in Abidjan against Mozambique on Jan 14
    Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Liverpool v West Ham United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 20, 2023 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights
    Do not get used to suffering in Gaza, Liverpool's Salah says
    He posted a black-and-white picture of a Christmas tree on his social media pages, saying he was approaching Christmas with a heavy heart amid the fighting in Gaza

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps