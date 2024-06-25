Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 25, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Brazil still unable to get the best out of Vinicius

Vinicius arrived at the Copa America as a strong contender to win the Ballon d'Or after a hugely successful season with LaLiga winners Real Madrid

Brazil still unable to get the best out of Vinicius

Fernando Kallas, Reuters

Published : 25 Jun 2024, 12:56 PM

Updated : 25 Jun 2024, 12:56 PM

Related Stories
Copa America 2024 Fixtures
Copa America 2024 Fixtures
Messi leads Argentina for pre-Copa America friendlies
Messi leads Argentina for pre-Copa America friendlies
Malaysian footballer calls for justice after acid attack
Malaysian footballer calls for justice after acid attack
Euro Points Table
Euro Points Table
Read More
If India handles Teesta project, problems will be solved: Hasina
If India handles Teesta project, problems will be solved: Hasina
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City, say Gaza officials
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City, say Gaza officials
Kaus Mia, Bangladesh’s highest taxpayer, dead at 94
Kaus Mia, Bangladesh’s highest taxpayer, dead at 94
S Korea battery maker apologises for deadly fire
S Korea battery maker apologises for deadly fire
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More