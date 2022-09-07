Ten Hag backs Antony to improve after dream Manchester United debut

Manchester United winger Antony will get better as he adapts to life at the club after the Brazil international hit the ground running by scoring in the 3-1 Premier League win over Arsenal last weekend, manager Erik ten Hag said on Wednesday.

Antony scored on his debut just days after joining the side from Ajax Amsterdam and Ten Hag said he was not surprised with the 22-year-old's immediate impact having managed him at the Dutch team previously.

"It will take time for us to adapt to each other, but he adapted really quickly," Ten Hag said told reporters ahead of their Europa League opener against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

"He's a very good kid, he's very open to get help and he will adapt quickly. Everyone has welcomed him and I'm sure he will be successful."