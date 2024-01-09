    বাংলা

    Beckenbauer commemoration should be held in stadium: Rummenigge

    Beckenbauer, considered one of the best players of all-time, won 103 caps and captained West Germany to World Cup success in 1974, two years after lifting the European title

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Jan 2024, 02:28 PM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2024, 02:28 PM

    German football fans should fill Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena to properly commemorate the life of Germany great Franz Beckenbauer who died aged 78 on Sunday, former team mate and ex-Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Tuesday.

    Beckenbauer, who was Germany's first truly global sports star and led them to the World Cup title as player and coach in 1974 and 1990 respectively, had become part of the country's social fabric in a hugely successful career on and off the pitch spanning over 50 years.

    Beckenbauer, considered one of the best players of all-time, won 103 caps and captained West Germany to World Cup success in 1974, two years after lifting the European title.

    He also headed the organising committee for the 2006 World Cup held in Germany.

    "The whole world of football and beyond is grieving for our friend Franz," Rummenigge, who played alongside Beckenbauer at Bayern Munich in the 1970s, told Bild newspaper.

    Rummenigge, a former longtime Bayern CEO, was West Germany's captain under coach Beckenbauer in the 1986 World Cup where they lost to Argentina in the final.

    "As a thank you and in remembrance FC Bayern should organise a commemoration in the stadium which would not have existed without him," he said.

    Bayern said on Tuesday the stadium would be illuminated to honour Beckenbauer for the coming days.

    "In memory of the 'Kaiser', the Allianz Arena will light up with the words "Thank you Franz" in the evening hours of 16:30 to 22:00 CET over the coming days," the club said.

    "To finish, the special illumination will also be seen... on Friday night, during FC Bayern's home match against Hoffenheim."

    The Bundesliga resumes on Friday after the winter break.

    Beckenbauer was part of the mighty Bayern Munich team who won three consecutive European Cups from 1974-76 among other titles. He became the team coach and club president after his playing career, establishing the German champions as one of the most successful and valuable brands in European soccer.

    "Franz Beckenbauer was the leader of the German football for many decades," 1990 World Cup winner Juergen Klinsmann said. "He was with Pele the best player in the world in the 60s, 70s, 80s."

    "He coached us to win the World Cup, he won the World Cup. He brought the World Cup to Germany 2006," added Klinsmann, who now coaches the South Korean national team.

    "He was almost like a father and so I think the football world is very, very sad but especially Germany loses its most charismatic leader in sports over the last many decades."

    Bayern, under the presidency of Beckenbauer, left the ageing Olympic stadium and moved to their purpose-built Allianz Arena in 2006.

    A stadium ceremony and special illuminations are not the only proposals to remember the "Kaiser", a nickname he earned for his playing style and vision of the game.

    Fellow 1974 World Cup winner Bertie Vogts suggested renaming the German Cup the Beckenbauer Cup to ensure his memory lives on.

    "Maybe the German FA (DFB) should consider renaming for example the German Cup after Franz Beckenbauer," Vogts told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

    "It is important that his name is not forgotten by the football generations that follow."

    RELATED STORIES
    Franz Beckenbauer, President of Germany's World Cup organising committee, holds a golden football during a presentation next to the Brandenburg gate in Berlin, Germany April 18, 2006. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights
    Reactions to death of Beckenbauer
    Beckenbauer captained Germany to World Cup victory in 1974 and won the tournament again as manager in 1990
    Football - 1990 World Cup Qualifier Group 4 - Wales v West Germany - 31/5/89 Franz Beckenbauer - West Germany Manager Action Images via Reuters
    Football legend Beckenbauer dies at 78
    He captained the team to World Cup victory in 1974 then won the tournament again as manager in 1990
    Manchester United v Bayern Munich - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Dec 12, 2023 Bayern Munich players pose for a team group photo before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
    Only bleak reality in Theatre of Dreams as Man Utd hit new low
    A season in which United have already lost half of their 24 matches in all competitions plumbed new depths as they slumped to a 1-0 loss at home to a Bayern Munich side in third gear
    Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Manchester United v Bayern Munich - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Dec 12, 2023 Manchester United's Jonny Evans with teammates look dejected after the match
    Man United out of Europe after loss to Bayern Munich
    United have just four points, with their fourth-place finish meaning not even a Europa League playoff berth as consolation

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India