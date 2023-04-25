Arsenal desperate to hold off City charge in title showdown

BIG ASK

Football has a habit of delivering twists and turns, however, and despite their recent jitters Arsenal remain in a position few could have imagined at the start of the season.

And while Mikel Arteta would have much preferred a bigger cushion heading to the Etihad Stadium, at least his players now know exactly what is required on Wednesday - victory.

"I cannot wait, these are the games you want to play," Arteta said in the wake of Friday's draw. "When everything is at stake you have to go there to win."

It is a big ask though.

Arsenal have lost their last seven meetings with City in all competitions and have not won at City in the league since 2015.

City have chipped away at Arsenal's lead while also progressing to the semi-finals of the Champions League and on Saturday reached the FA Cup final after easing past Sheffield United in third gear.

The games are coming thick and fast for Guardiola's side but such is the quality and depth of his expensively-assembled squad that few doubt their ability to chase only the second treble - Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League - by an English side.

They were able to make six changes to their starting line-up against Sheffield United, while goal-machine Erling Haaland was subbed off early along with Jack Grealish as City set their sights on a classic 'six-pointer' with Arsenal.

Guardiola has not played down what is at stake.

"Wednesday is a final against a team that has been the best team in England so far and is five points ahead of us," the Spaniard said. "It's a massive, important game for us.

"We know winning will give us a step to putting it completely in our hands."