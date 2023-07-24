Newcastle sign attacker Barnes from Leicester

Newcastle United have signed attacker Harvey Barnes from Leicester City on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reports said Newcastle paid 39 million pounds ($50.13 million) for the 25-year-old England international.

"It's an amazing club and for me it's a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that's doing exciting things," Barnes said.

"I think it's an attacker's dream to come into a team like this, it's high paced, it's physically demanding, but you can see the rewards of that with the chances and the goals scored, so I think I'll certainly suit the style."