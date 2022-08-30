Newcastle in race against time to have Isak available for Liverpool

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said he is hoping club-record signing Alexander Isak will be available for Wednesday's Premier League trip to Liverpool due to delays over his international clearance.

Swedish striker Isak, who joined from Real Sociedad for a reported 59 million pounds ($69.20 million), missed out on making his debut in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers as his work permit did not come through in time.

"I still don't know. I desperately hope so - it'd be great to see him involved," Howe told reporters on Tuesday when asked about Isak's availability.

"We're in the hands of other people so we hope it gets done before the game. The cut off is 75 minutes before kick-off so it could go down to the wire.