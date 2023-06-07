Australia captain Cummins hopes oil protesters won't disrupt WTC final

Australia captain Pat Cummins said he hopes 'Just Stop Oil' protesters will not disrupt the World Test Championship final against India in London after his team's bus was held up on the way to training.

Protesters stopped traffic near The Oval on Monday and had to be cleared by police before the Australian team could reach the venue for training.

England's team bus was held up by the same group's protesters when heading to Lord's ahead of the first day of their one-off Test against Ireland last week.

"It's something we got in the security briefing a couple days ago," Cummins told reporters.