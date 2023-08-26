Spain's football federation stands by its chief amid uproar over kiss

Rubiales refused on Friday to resign as RFEF chief over his actions last Sunday in Sydney, seeking to defend his behaviour and calling the kiss "spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual".

Hermoso said she did not consent to the kiss and felt "vulnerable and the victim of an aggression".

She has won the support of the Spanish government, which while it cannot fire Rubiales has strongly denounced his actions and is moving to get him suspended using a legal procedure before a sports tribunal.

The Spain women's team has also mutinied. In a joint statement sent via their FUTPRO union on Friday evening, all 23 of the cup-winning squad including Hermoso, as well as 32 other squad members, said they would not play internationals while Rubiales remains head of the federation.