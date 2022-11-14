Brazil at the 2022 World Cup: who is in Tite's 26-man squad?

Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 in Qatar tournament in Qatar. Here's what you need to know about their squad:

How many players are Brazil allowed to take to Qatar?

* Teams will be able to select up to 26 players for this year's World Cup after FIFA increased the maximum limit for squads by three in June, citing the unusual timing of the tournament as well as the impact of COVID-19.

Who is in Brazil's World Cup 2022 squad?

Brazil's squad was announced on Nov 7.

* Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

While there is not much to choose between Alisson and Ederson, it is the Liverpool keeper who started the majority of Brazil's World Cup qualifiers and is expected to keep his place between the sticks in Qatar.

Defenders: Bremer, Alex Sandro (both Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid) Marquinhos (Paris St Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Danilo (Juventus), Daniel Alves (Pumas), Alex Telles (Sevilla)

Four centre backs made the cut with Marquinhos and veteran Thiago Silva set to anchor the defence while 39-year-old Dani Alves was a surprise inclusion.

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Casemiro, Fred (both Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United)