Liverpool's long unbeaten home run ends in shock 2-1 defeat by Leeds

Leeds French keeper Illan Meslier kept his side in the game almost single-handedly in the second half, pulling off a superb save from Darwin Nunez in a one-on-one after 67 minutes and then clawing away a shot from the same player 11 minutes later.

Meslier's saves set the scene for Summerville to steal the three points with a last-gasp poacher's finish.

On the eve of his 21st birthday, the forward snapped up a ball in the box from Patrick Bamford and quickly pulled the trigger, firing across Alisson into the net.

It was Leeds' first away win of the season and a first league loss for Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk at Anfield since he signed for Liverpool in January 2018.

"It's a huge moment for me and my family," Summerville told Sky Sports. "Scoring at Anfield is a big moment for me. It went so quick ... when you're in the box, you have to think quickly. It just happened."

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp is in no doubt about what he expects of his under-performing side. "We have to fight and that is what we must do," he said.