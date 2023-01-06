Former star Italy striker Vialli dies of cancer

Former Italy striker Gianluca Vialli, who earned 59 caps for his country and enjoyed a stellar club career with Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea, has died from cancer at the age of 58.

Vialli was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017. He was given the all-clear a year later only for the illness to return.

Sampdoria confirmed on Friday that he had died.

"Surrounded by his family, he passed away last night after five years of illness faced with courage and dignity. We thank the many who have supported him over the years with their affection. His memory and example will live in our hearts forever," Vialli's family was quoted as saying in a statement by the Italian news agency ANSA.

Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea posted messages of mourning for Vialli on Twitter and on their websites.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni tweeted: "To God Gianluca Vialli, Lion King on the field and in life."