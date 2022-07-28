Everton sign Sporting defender Vinagre on loan

Sporting signed Vinagre, a product of their youth system, from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a permanent deal this month after a one-year loan. The 23-year-old made 18 appearances for Sporting in all competitions last season.

"It's a dream come true to join a big club like Everton," Vinagre said.

"The opportunity to work with very good players and a very good coach in Frank Lampard made me excited to sign."