Monza get shock 1-0 win over Juve after Di Maria sees red

Monza took a surprising but deserved 1-0 home win over Juventus on Sunday, their first Serie A victory of the season, as the visitors struggled after being reduced to 10 men.

Juve key player Angel Di Maria's return from injury was cut short when he was sent off five minutes before the break after elbowing Armando Izzo in the chest.

"We need to do better, certainly. The red card affected the game; Angel was a bit harassed by Izzo, a player who is known for using these tactics, and he fell for it. I didn’t see the replay but was told it was the right decision to send him off," Juve's assistant manager Marco Landucci told DAZN.

Juventus had half-chances in the first half but were struggling to create momentum, while Monza were effective in breaking down the play in midfield.

Dusan Vlahovic had several attempts on goal but none of them were difficult for Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio to stop.