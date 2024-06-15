Home +
Messi, Martinez give Argentina 4-1 win over Guatemala in pre-Copa friendly

Doubles from Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez saw them through after Guatemala took an early lead

Argentina beat Guatemala 4-1 in pre-Copa friendly
Jun 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles the ball as Guatemala midfielder Marco Dominguez (5) and Guatemala midfielder Jonathan Franco (22) defend in the first half at Commanders Field. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Reuters

Published : 15 Jun 2024, 09:14 AM

Updated : 15 Jun 2024, 09:14 AM

