Bad day at the office as Porto go missing in Champions League

FC Porto lacked intensity and aggression as they went down 4-0 at home to Club Brugge in the Champions League, said their coach Sergio Conceicao after Tuesday’s shock loss.

The defeat puts Porto in peril in Group B where they have no points after also being beaten away at Atletico Madrid last week when they gave up a last gasp goal to go down 2-1.

But Conceicao insisted there was nothing to apologise for and that the club must now look ahead to restoring their chances in their next Champions League outing, at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Oct 4.