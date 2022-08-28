Klopp hails 'perfect football match' in record-equalling Liverpool win

The thrashing was also the third time Liverpool have won by a nine-goal margin after beating Crystal Palace 9-0 in 1989 in the old first division and Rotherham Town 10-1 in 1896.

"We had to prove a point for ourselves," Klopp said. "We were not happy with the way we played so far this season.

"We had showed things which we are strong at and other things we had to improve. We just had to give the game a proper direction that is why I loved the start (against Bournemouth) so much.

"We didn't hesitate, went into the game flying and had bodies in the box, around the box, second balls and go again. In the end it was the perfect football afternoon for us and a lot of different goalscorers, wonderful goals and we all know we needed something like that."