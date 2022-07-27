UEFA to trial safe standing in England, Germany and France





The programme has been approved by the Executive Committee but the body said it would be limited to just the top five ranked associations in the UEFA rankings where standing is already authorised and implemented at the domestic level.



Although Spain and Italy are in the top five, UEFA said it would be limited only to England, Germany and France as they were compliant with national and local legislation.



"The programme will be carried out during the group stage and knockout phases up to and including the semi-finals of the 2022-23 UEFA men's club competitions. The finals are excluded," UEFA said in a statement.



"At the end of the 2022-23 season, on the basis of the reports submitted by the mandated experts, the UEFA administration will assess the findings of the programme and submit the results to the UEFA Executive Committee."



The Committee will then decide on any potential continuation or possible extension of the programme.



