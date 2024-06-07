Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Olympic rings displayed on Eiffel Tower 50 days before Paris 2024 Games

Pieces of steel from the Eiffel Tower have been used in the Paris 2024 Olympic medals

Olympic rings displayed on Eiffel Tower
The Olympic rings are displayed on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France Jun 7, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters

Published : 07 Jun 2024, 03:50 PM

Updated : 07 Jun 2024, 03:50 PM

Related Stories
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Fans can give Bayern advantage against Real: Tuchel
Fans can give Bayern advantage against Real: Tuchel
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Vinicius Jr earns Real draw at Bayern
Vinicius Jr earns Real draw at Bayern
Read More
Unrealistic budget doesn’t acknowledge problems: CPD
Unrealistic budget doesn’t acknowledge problems: CPD
Biman cautions job-seekers against fake recruitment posts
Biman cautions job-seekers against fake recruitment posts
Netflix tests biggest TV app redesign in 10 years to enhance viewer experience
Netflix tests biggest TV app redesign in 10 years to enhance viewer experience
Modified Hellfire missiles likely killed al Qaeda's Zawahiri
Modified Hellfire missiles likely killed al Qaeda's Zawahiri
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More