Man City clash will not determine Arsenal's season, says Arteta

Arsenal travel to City on Wednesday, hoping to regain their control in the title race as they look for their first Premier League trophy since 2003-04.

"We knew from the beginning, City and Liverpool were the teams to beat," Arteta told reporters. "(For) what they have done for the last six or seven years, they fully deserve credit.

"We wanted to close the gap as much as we possibly could, now we are toe-to-toe.

"We knew we had to go to Etihad and after that we are going to have five very difficult games. So that game (on Wednesday) is going to be really important. Is it going to define this season? The answer is no."

Arsenal have lost their last seven meetings with City in all competitions and have not won at City in the league since 2015 but Arteta said he has "100%" belief in his team to put up a fight against them.