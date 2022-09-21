Lewandowski to wear Shevchenko's Ukraine armband at World Cup

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski has pledged to wear Ukrainian colours on his sleeve at the World Cup to show solidarity with the war-torn country after getting a special blue and yellow armband from Andriy Shevchenko.

The Barcelona striker met former Ukraine captain and coach Shevchenko at Warsaw's national stadium to collect the armband which he will wear in Qatar to symbolically represent Ukraine, who failed to qualify for the tournament.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on what Moscow calls a "special military operation" to "disarm" Kyiv, purge it of "nationalists" and halt NATO expansion.