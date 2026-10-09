October 09, 2026

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More than half of monitored players and officials received abusive messages, FIFA says

Racism accounts for 12 percent of all abusive messages and 20 percent when general abuse is excluded

More than half of monitored players and officials received abusive messages, FIFA says
General view of the FIFA logo on the roof of the stadium above Croatia fans during the match REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters

Published : 09 Oct 2026, 05:15 PM

Updated : 09 Oct 2026, 05:15 PM

More than half of the 1,606 players, coaches and officials monitored by FIFA’s Social Media Protection Service (SMPS) at the 2026 World Cup received online abuse, FIFA said on Friday.

• 812 of the 1,606 individuals monitored received at least one message classified as abusive.

• Racism was the most common form of discriminatory abuse, accounting for 12 percent of all abuse and 20 percent once general abuse is excluded.

• The most targeted individual received more than 10,000 abusive posts, 40 percent of them racist.

• The SMPS analysed 17.1 million posts and comments, of which about 240,000 were verified as abusive after human review.

• 2,905 accounts were escalated for investigation and 786 were referred to law enforcement for review.

• The moderation tool scanned 60.7 million comments on official FIFA and member association channels and hid 9.2 million, including spam.

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