Man City up to second as Alvarez brace sinks Burnley

But there would be little sentiment once the game started. City took 16 minutes to have an attempt on target, but they opened the scoring from it.

Matheus Nunes broke down the right flank and his cross from the byline provided a simple headed chance for Alvarez to score and the Argentine doubled his tally six minutes later.

De Bruyne played in the striker with a clever low pass from a free kick to catch the visitors unaware and Alvarez produced a cool finish.

It took City 25 seconds in the second half to increase the lead to 3-0.

De Bruyne picked out Phil Foden on the right wing and his pass to Rodri on the edge of the box resulted in the Spaniard drilling the ball low into the bottom corner.

"I am very happy for Erling to come back, John (Stones) also, Kevin as well. We need all of them. We are stronger when we are all together," Rodri said.

Burnley scored a scrappy consolation in the 93rd minute when Al Dakhil forced the ball over the line following debutant David Datro Fofana’s low cross into the six-yard box.