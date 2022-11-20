    বাংলা

    Al Qaeda urges Muslims to shun World Cup, stops short of threats

    The militant group criticised Qatar for 'bringing homosexuals, and atheism into the Arabian Peninsula' and warned Muslims against attending and following the event

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Nov 2022, 03:18 AM
    Updated : 20 Nov 2022, 03:18 AM

    Al Qaeda's regional branch urged Muslims around the world to shun the soccer World Cup in Qatar, though it stopped short of threatening attacks or promoting violence in connection with the event, according to a statement reported by a monitoring group.

    Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the militant group's Yemen-based branch, criticised Qatar for "bringing immoral people, homosexuals, sowers of corruption and atheism into the Arabian Peninsula" and said the event served to divert attention from the "occupation of Muslim countries and their oppression".

    "We warn our Muslim brothers from following this event or attending it," said the statement, reported by the SITE Intelligence group on Saturday, a day before the tournament opens in a predominantly Muslim country for the first time.

    World Cup organisers, in response to criticism over Qatar's human rights record including LGBT rights as well as social restrictions, have said that everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or background, is welcome during the event.

    Qatar, a small country of some 3 million, mostly foreign workers, has said that it trained more than 50,000 people to provide security during the World Cup, with foreign forces helping out under Qatari command.

    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Wales Press Conference - Main Media Centre, Doha, Qatar - November 20, 2022 Wales' Gareth Bale during a press conference
    Bale ready for Wales WC opener
    Bale's fitness has been a major concern for Wales, with the 33-year-old yet to play a full match for Los Angeles FC due to injury issues
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Qatar v Ecuador - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 20, 2022 A FIFA World Cup trophy replica is seen on the pitch before the match
    Qatar, Ecuador stick with trusted lineups
    Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro also names a predictable lineup with Moises Caicedo anchoring the midfield and Enner Valencia leading the attack
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Qatar v Ecuador - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 20, 2022 General view during the opening ceremony.
    World Cup launches with vibrant ceremony
    A World Cup shrouded in controversy kicks off through a sparkling opening ceremony showing history of the hosts
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Arrival - Belgium team arrives in Doha - Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar - November 18, 2022 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku arrives in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
    Belgium’s Lukaku likely to miss opening two games
    Lukaku is a key part of a Belgian side hoping to live up to their lofty FIFA ranking of second in the world

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher