Haaland's records are good for Manchester City, says Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised his goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland on Saturday, saying the Norwegian's record-breaking achievements were good for the team.

Haaland scored twice in City's 3-1 win over beleaguered Leicester City to equal Mo Salah's record tally of 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season.

"I want, I desire, he can break all the records as possible," Guardiola told a news conference. "That means he's scored a lot of goals, that means that helps us.

"But I think he wants to win the titles, to be there, and still we are there.