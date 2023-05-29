Napoli coach Spalletti to step aside after title win

"Spalletti has been a really great coach, he's a free man, he's given a lot, I thank him and now it's right that he does what he wants to," Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis told a talk show on Rai TV on Sunday night.

Spalletti, 64, had told the owner that he wanted to take a sabbatical for a year, De Laurentiis said, adding he would not oppose the request.

Spalletti, who took charge of Napoli in 2021, had broken down in tears when Napoli clinched the title this month, paying tribute to his family and his brother who passed away four years ago.