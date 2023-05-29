    বাংলা

    Napoli coach Spalletti to step aside after title win

    Spalletti has just led Napoli to the Serie A title for the first time since 1990

    Reuters
    Published : 29 May 2023, 02:14 PM
    Updated : 29 May 2023, 02:14 PM

    Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti won't be in charge of the newly crowned Italian champions next season as he has asked to take a break for a year, the club's owner said.

    Spalletti has just led Napoli to the Serie A title for the first time since 1990 but there has been speculation about whether he would stay on.

    "Spalletti has been a really great coach, he's a free man, he's given a lot, I thank him and now it's right that he does what he wants to," Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis told a talk show on Rai TV on Sunday night.

    Spalletti, 64, had told the owner that he wanted to take a sabbatical for a year, De Laurentiis said, adding he would not oppose the request.

    Spalletti, who took charge of Napoli in 2021, had broken down in tears when Napoli clinched the title this month, paying tribute to his family and his brother who passed away four years ago.

    Premier League
    RELATED STORIES
    Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 30, 2023 Inter Milan players celebrate after the match
    Inter beat Lazio to leave Napoli one win away from title
    They move up three places to fourth on 57 points, level with AC Milan in fifth and AS Roma in sixth
    Football - Serie A - Spezia v Inter Milan - Stadio Dino Manuzzi, La Spezia, Italy - Apr 21, 2021 Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku.
    Lukaku's ban overturned in statement against racism
    The report indicated "unequivocally that the behaviour of the player followed the serious and repeated displays of hatred and racial discrimination by the opposing fans"
    ootball - Champions League - Group C - FC Barcelona v Inter Milan - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 12, 2022 FC Barcelona fans display flags in the stands before the match.
    Barcelona eye derby win to secure title
    Barca could even clinch the title before stepping on the pitch if both Atletico and Real fail to win their games in La Liga
    Inter strike early to take control of semi-final derby
    Inter take control of semi-final derby
    The second leg is on Tuesday and the winners will face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan