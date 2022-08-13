World Cup will force Real Madrid to rotate more, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid will have to rotate their squad more to keep players fresh with the World Cup less than 100 days away, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday.

The Italian is concerned about the condition of the players after the tournament in Qatar that kicks off on Nov 20.

"Until the World Cup we are not going to have many problems because the players want to get to the World Cup in good condition," Ancelotti told a news conference ahead of Real's LaLiga opener at Almeria on Sunday.

"The big question is how the players will return after the World Cup, ahead of what is the most important moment of the season for their clubs.

"We have to evaluate the tiredness. These are things that we have questions about today. It's a new experience for all of us."

Ancelotti said this was one of the main reasons he urged the club not to let any of the key players that won the Champions League-LaLiga double leave in the transfer window and whey he wanted to strengthen some positions so he has a deeper squad.