    Ronaldo nets twice on milestone appearance

    Ronaldo, who turned 38 last month, celebrated his 197th cap in a new record

    Published : 24 March 2023, 05:29 AM
    Updated : 24 March 2023, 05:29 AM

    Cristiano Ronaldo tucked away a penalty and slammed home a free kick as he set a new record for the most international caps in Portugal's 4-0 win over Liechtenstein in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday.

    Ronaldo celebrated his 197th cap, surpassing Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa, with a double as he returned to the starting line-up for their Group J qualifier at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

    He converted a 51st-minute penalty – his first goal against the tiny Alpine principality – as the home side went 3-0 up and added the fourth with a trademark free kick that bent back the hands of visiting goalkeeper Benjamin Buchel.

    Joao Cancelo had put Portugal into an eighth-minute lead with a long-range half volley that took a slight deflection through a crowd of players, but Portugal were frustrated by solid defending from the visitors.

    Seventy seconds into the second half, however, Bernardo Silva picked up a loose ball after Cancelo’s progress to goal was halted and rifled home for a 2-0 lead.

    Ronaldo, who turned 38 last month, tucked in a penalty after Cancelo had been brought down before his rasping free kick in the 63rd minute extended his record for the most goals in international football to 120.

    Earlier the Portugal captain, taken off in the 78th minute before he could bag a hat-trick, missed gilt-edged chances when he skied the ball in front of goal and glanced a header wide.

    Ronaldo had been benched by former coach Fernando Santos for Portugal's final two games at last year's World Cup in Qatar where they lost in the quarter-finals to Morocco.

