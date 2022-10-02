Milan beat Empoli 3-1 in a stoppage time thriller

AC Milan snatched a dramatic 3-1 win at Empoli in Serie A on Saturday as three goals in the game were scored in second half stoppage time.

Milan started the game aggressively and kept up the intensity throughout the first half, but despite a number of chances could not beat Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Rafael Leao could have sent Milan into an early lead in the ninth minute with a low shot from inside the box, but Vicario was down fast to save with his legs.

Manager Stefano Pioli's injury woes continued when winger Alexis Saelemaekers needed to be substituted in the 33rd minute. Only three minutes later, right back Davide Calabria needed to be carried off the field on a stretcher after a knock. Simon Kjaer also needed to go off in the 73rd minute due to an injury.