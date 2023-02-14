Salah hoping win over Everton can herald new beginning for Liverpool

Liverpool, who had lost three of their last four league matches before meeting Everton, climbed to ninth in the standings on 32 points after 21 games, nine behind fourth-placed Newcastle United, who played a game more.

While Salah was happy to have snapped a five-game scoreless streak, he said the win mattered more for Liverpool as they eye a top-four finish to qualify for the Champions League next season.

"This was a very important match which can change everything," the 30-year-old told beIN Sport.

"This has started last week in training. We were all very excited and we (the players) talked to each other that we would turn the whole season around from this match, and I hope that will happen."

Salah, the Premier League's joint top scorer last season, said he does not normally get bothered by mini goal droughts but that he was not happy this time around because Liverpool were underperforming.