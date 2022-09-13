PSG coach Galtier praises brilliant Neymar's work ethic

Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier praised Neymar's work ethic on Tuesday after the Brazilian's sterling start to the season.

PSG travel to Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday for their Group H second game in the Champions League and they will be able to rely on what appears to be Neymar's best version.

The 30-year-old forward, who had failed to show his full potential in previous seasons, has already scored eight goals and set up six in seven Ligue 1 games.

He also grabbed a goal and an assist in PSG's 2-1 win against Juventus in their Champions League opener last Tuesday.