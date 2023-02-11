    বাংলা

    Djokovic seeks special permission to enter US, brother says

    Indian Wells tournament director said it would be a 'disgrace' if the Serbian was not allowed to compete at Indian Wells and other tournaments in the US this year

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Feb 2023, 05:01 AM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2023, 05:01 AM

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic, one of the most high-profile unvaccinated athletes in the world, has applied for special permission to enter the United States to play at the Indian Wells and Miami Open, his brother Djordje said on Friday.

    The US vaccine requirement for foreign air travellers is not expected to be lifted before main draw action at Indian Wells kicks off on March 9. The Miami Open runs from March 22 to April 2.

    World number one Djokovic was named this week on the entry list for Indian Wells, where he is a five-time champion.

    "Novak has to obtain special permission as the US is still denying entry to non-vaccinated persons, which is simply unbelievable as the whole world is open and sports events feature vaccinated and non-vaccinated athletes alike," Djordje told Serbian news agency Tanjug.

    "Novak has submitted all the required documentation and a request, and the directors of the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments have publicly said Novak is needed at those tournaments and that they want him to come.

    "There are only a few days to go before a decision is made and what remains for us to do is hope for a positive outcome."

    Last month, Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas said it would be a "disgrace" if Djokovic was not allowed to compete at Indian Wells and other tournaments in the United States this year.

    Djokovic missed last year's Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his vaccine status. He regained entry into the tournament this year and won it to claim a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title.

    The 35-year-old has previously said he would miss Grand Slams rather than receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - The Best FIFA Football Awards - Teatro alla Scala, Milan, Italy - Sept 23, 2019 FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi speaks after winning the Best FIFA Men's player award.
    Messi shortlisted for FIFA's The Best Award with Mbappe and Benzema
    World Cup Golden Boot winner Mbappe and France's 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Benzema feature for the first time among the three finalists
    Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena.
    The scoring record is just another jewel in King James's crown
    With an incredible performance, LeBron James made history once again by breaking the 39-year record set by the titanic Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
    Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 4, 2021 India's Rohit Sharma in action.
    Rohit hundred puts India ahead in Test vs Australia
    Replying to Australia's below-par 177, India were 226-5 at tea on the second day
    Copa del Rey - Round of 16 - Villarreal v Real Madrid - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - January 19, 2023 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the warm up before the match
    Vinicius Jr enjoys warm welcome in Morocco after pain in Spain
    The Real Madrid winger is the most fouled player in Europe's top seven leagues by a big margin

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher