Djokovic seeks special permission to enter US, brother says

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, one of the most high-profile unvaccinated athletes in the world, has applied for special permission to enter the United States to play at the Indian Wells and Miami Open, his brother Djordje said on Friday.

The US vaccine requirement for foreign air travellers is not expected to be lifted before main draw action at Indian Wells kicks off on March 9. The Miami Open runs from March 22 to April 2.

World number one Djokovic was named this week on the entry list for Indian Wells, where he is a five-time champion.