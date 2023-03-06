    বাংলা

    Raphinha header gives 10-man Barcelona narrow win over Valencia

    Barca could have extended their lead in the 55th minute when Ferran Torres shot a penalty wide of the goal

    Reuters
    Published : 5 March 2023, 06:07 PM
    Updated : 5 March 2023, 06:07 PM

    Brazilian winger Raphinha's first-half header was enough to give Barcelona a narrow win over struggling Valencia at Camp Nou where the home side were reduced to 10 men for the last half hour of the match in LaLiga on Sunday.

    Raphinha nodded a header over the goalkeeper after a brilliant long pass by midfielder Sergio Busquets who spotted the Brazilian winger ghosting behind the defence into the box in the 15th minute.

    Barca could have extended their lead in the 55th minute when Ferran Torres shot a penalty wide of the goal. Five minutes after that, however, they lost defender Ronald Araujo who received a straight red card for a last-man foul on Hugo Duro.

    Barca top LaLiga on 62 points, 10 clear of second-placed Real Madrid who will play at Betis later on Sunday. Valencia, who have won only one of their last 10 league matches, are second to last on 23 points.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 07/03/17 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin (L) and Ravindra Jadeja celebrate the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh as team captain Virat Kohli gestures (R).
    Test Championship driving trend towards shorter matches
    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said they are making the game interesting for the audience, mentioning three Test matches in Pakistan which people called boring
    Australia's Alex Carey attempts to run out India's Rohit Sharma during the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India on February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    Australia's Carey wants to contribute with bat
    McDonald said Carey put on "an absolute clinic" in Nagpur
    Arsenal's Reiss Nelson celebrates scoring their third goal against AFC Bournemouth with teammates in the Premier League game at Emirates Stadium, London, Britain on March 4, 2023.
    Arsenal seal thrilling comeback win
    Chelsea eased some of the pressure on manager Graham Potter
    'Game-changer' WPL gets underway with massive Mumbai win
    'Game-changer' WPL gets underway with massive Mumbai win
    Several female cricketers experienced the biggest payday of their career in last month's players auction where teams had $1.45 million each to spend on acquiring players

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher