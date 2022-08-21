Tuchel downplays need for new signings after Leeds loss

"The transfer period is still open and it gets later and later and we need to focus on what we have and what we can do," Tuchel told reporters after the match at Leeds.

Two goals in five first-half minutes saw the hosts race into a 2-0 lead with Chelsea, who finished with 10 men, unable to cope with the intensity.

"Everything was going well. I still believe we can win with this team in Leeds. It is more our fault than anybody else's credit," Tuchel said.