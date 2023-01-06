Man City squad depth makes the difference at Chelsea

Manchester City's 1-0 win at Chelsea on Thursday underscored the depth of their talent-rich squad which may prove to be a trump card in their pursuit of Premier League leaders Arsenal as they bid to retain the title.

City coach Pep Guardiola threw on Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez - both guaranteed starters for many other teams - in the 60th minute, replacing England winger Phil Foden and Portugal's Bernardo Silva.

Within three minutes, Grealish sent in a pinpoint cross for Mahrez to win the match for City.

The victory at Stamford Bridge, against an injury-hit and out-of-form Chelsea, moved City to within five points of Arsenal who failed to pierce Newcastle United's defence on Tuesday in a 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium.