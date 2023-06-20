World Cup women's football players 'at risk' from poor pitches

Match-day stadiums and pitches were not of an "elite standard," according to 32% of the players, while more than half said they were not provided with a pre-tournament medical exam.

"The conditions that the players are exposed to and expected to deliver in, during some of the biggest competitive moments of their lives, are not up to the standards of elite international football, putting both the players and the sport at risk," FIFPRO said.

"FIFPRO firmly calls on the industry to take a closer look at the qualification processes in each of the six Confederations."

The report comes amid global concern over injuries in the women's game, with a growing chorus calling for better research into the prevalence of injuries ahead of the World Cup, which is scheduled to kick off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Several high-profile players will be sidelined from the quadrennial tournament, including the American sharpshooter Mallory Swanson, Canada's gold medal-winning forward Janine Beckie and England captain Leah Williamson, all of whom suffered serious knee injuries earlier this year.